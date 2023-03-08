Recruiting Solutions is hosting a job fair noon – 2 p.m. on Thursday at JTEKT, 1866 Old Grove Road, Piedmont.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A job fair is being hosted for veterans in the Upstate.

The job fair will be held on March 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the USC Upstate Readiness Center, located at 301 North Campus Blvd.

A list of companies that will be in attendance is as follows:

Lockheed Martin

BMW

Spartanburg Regional

Cooper Standard

Spartanburg Steel

USC Upstate

Contec

BASF

Tindall

Takeuchi

Rochling

Fed Ex Ground

SC Steel

Greenville County School District

Cherokee County School District

WorkSmart Staffing

Springbrook Behavioral Health

Morgan Corp

Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and many more.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.