SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A job fair is being hosted for veterans in the Upstate.
The job fair will be held on March 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the USC Upstate Readiness Center, located at 301 North Campus Blvd.
A list of companies that will be in attendance is as follows:
- Lockheed Martin
- BMW
- Spartanburg Regional
- Cooper Standard
- Spartanburg Steel
- USC Upstate
- Contec
- BASF
- Tindall
- Takeuchi
- Rochling
- Fed Ex Ground
- SC Steel
- Greenville County School District
- Cherokee County School District
- WorkSmart Staffing
- Springbrook Behavioral Health
- Morgan Corp
- Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and many more.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.