SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A job fair is being hosted for veterans in the Upstate.

The job fair will be held on March 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the USC Upstate Readiness Center, located at 301 North Campus Blvd.

A list of companies that will be in attendance is as follows:

  • Lockheed Martin
  • BMW
  • Spartanburg Regional
  • Cooper Standard
  • Spartanburg Steel
  • USC Upstate
  • Contec
  • BASF
  • Tindall
  • Takeuchi
  • Rochling
  • Fed Ex Ground
  • SC Steel
  • Greenville County School District
  • Cherokee County School District
  • WorkSmart Staffing
  • Springbrook Behavioral Health
  • Morgan Corp
  • Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and many more.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.