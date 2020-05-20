Johnson and Johnson to stop selling talc-based powder

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Johnson and Johnson announced Tuesday it will stop selling talc-based baby powder after selling the product for more than a century.

The company said Tuesday it will stop using talc and will only sell cornstarch-based powder.

Johnson and Johnson said it made the decision while evaluating its product lines so it could focus on high-demand items during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talc powder has been the subject of several lawsuits over the past few years.

Tens of thousands of women have claimed it has led to ovarian cancer.

Other litigants said asbestos in talc caused mesothelioma.

Talcum powder’s link to ovarian cancer has not been definitively proven, and though talc is mined near asbestos, all talc products have been required to be free of the carcinogen since the 1970s.

