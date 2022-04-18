SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Council has voted on the location for the joint city-county government complex.

The new joint building will be a one-stop shop for all things local government in Spartanburg, whether it’s for the city or the county.

The building is funded by the Penny Sales Tax, voted on back in 2017. It will combine all departments in the county administration building and city hall.

Now, the location has been voted on by County Council. It will be located on the site of the current Spartanburg City Hall.

County Administrator Cole Alverson gave the recommendation to redevelop city hall.

“In this case, it gives us an opportunity to actually make direct progress within the city by choosing where we would deploy a large public asset,” said Alverson.

He said the complex will be around 180,000 square feet, four to six stories high, and will have a parking deck with 500 to 600 spaces.

Alverson said they also wanted the building to be in the downtown setting, walkable to Morgan Square. He says they looked at 9 other areas, but decided the current city hall site was the best fit.

“This will help the city in a way that continues and builds on the momentum that they got going there,” he said.

County officials say they will utilize the entire block.

“Having a city and a county that is growing and prospering, offering hope and opportunity to all residents, that’s what it’s all about. So, I think this will be a great facility,” said councilman David Britt.

Alverson said they did find a few downsides to the current property.

“We know we’re going to have to contend with the demolition of structures there. There’s city hall there, and so, we’re going to have to deal with that before we do any construction on the site,” he said.

Overall, Alverson said they felt it was a less expensive and better option. Mayor Jerome Rice attended Monday night’s meeting and gave his take on the recommendation.

“To put it there, right on city hall’s block, is a tremendous statement to the city and for the city,” said Mayor Rice.

County officials say this type of joint complex is the first of its kind in the state, and they’re excited to further the process.

The next step is for the city to make their decision on the complex’s location. They are set to have their vote next Monday.