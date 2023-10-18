RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A joint investigation involving the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, during the last few months, narcotics detectives from each department have been working on a case involving Jason Lee Causby regarding the transporting and selling of large amounts of methamphetamine in the areas.

Deputies said on October 9, narcotics detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Causby in the Bostic area.

The traffic stop led detectives to go back to Causby’s residence in Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit also responded and a search was conducted.

During the search, 625 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms were found. It was also found that one of the firearms was reported stolen out of Rutherford County.

Further investigation determined that Causby is a registered sex offender and a convicted felon who had not reported his new address to law enforcement.

Causby was placed under arrest by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He will also be charged with failing to register a new address as a sex offender by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Causby is being held on a $200,000 bond.