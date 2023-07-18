CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two local police departments are working together to try and build a joint training facility.

Clemson and Clemson University Police Departments have received approval from council for a feasibility study to be done on the City’s Central landfill property. The goal is to have a training facility that would save money and be more efficient.

The two departments often have to combine resources.

“Being a small city and a small university, we don’t have some of the same resources in our area that some of the larger cities do,” said Chief Jorge Campos with the Clemson Police Department.

The training facility would be open to first responders and more.

“It would not only allow police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, CDL drivers to have a space that we can go and do a lot of different types of training that’s not available to us right now. Or we have to travel long distances to get to them,” said Chief for Clemson University Police, Gregory Mullen.

Currently both departments train quarterly. A combined facility would allow them to train more frequently.

“It gives us control over the space, it allows us to do things in close proximity to where we’re working, it also saves us money,” said Mullen.

City council has agreed to match the money the University is putting towards the study.

“The feasibility study is to take a look at the land, see what hazards, if any, exist on the land, see what potential buildings we can build there. A firing range, a driving range and how it would lay out on the property,” said Campos.

Campos and Mullen said their departments work together a lot, and that the facility wouldn’t just be used by police.

“Having a driving pad where commercial vehicle drivers, the bus drivers, as well as police and fire, can do all of their training on,” said Campos.

Right now, the agencies have to travel and compete for a spot at other training facilities.

“This is a need for our community to keep our folks highly trained and ready for an event that, if it were to occur, that we could properly handle it,” stated Campos.

They said having their own place would be a win-win for everybody.

“If we’re training together, we’re getting to know each other and we’re building trust, we have common operating policies and procedures. So, it just makes for a much better response, all around,” said Mullen.

The training facility would also be opened up to other departments outside of Clemson.