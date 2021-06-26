Julia Herrin crowned Miss South Carolina 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- Julia Herrin was crowned Miss South Carolina 2021 on Saturday at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Herrin is a 19-year-old from Bluffton, S.C. and currently attends Auburn University. She performed ‘Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement’ on the piano for her talent, and will received a $60,000 scholarship.

In addition, Herrin will now compete in the Miss America competition this December.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina are:

First runner up: Miss Spartanburg, Lindsey Burrell

Second runner up: Miss Clemson, Anna Newton

Third runner up: Miss River City, Tori Sizemore

Fourth runner up: Miss Midlands, Emily Wakeman