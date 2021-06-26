Julia Herrin crowned Miss South Carolina 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Julia Herrin crowned Miss SC on Saturday, June 26, 2021 (Amanda Ferguson Photography)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)- Julia Herrin was crowned Miss South Carolina 2021 on Saturday at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Herrin is a 19-year-old from Bluffton, S.C. and currently attends Auburn University. She performed ‘Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement’ on the piano for her talent, and will received a $60,000 scholarship.

In addition, Herrin will now compete in the Miss America competition this December.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina are:

First runner up: Miss Spartanburg, Lindsey Burrell

Second runner up: Miss Clemson, Anna Newton

Third runner up: Miss River City, Tori Sizemore

Fourth runner up: Miss Midlands, Emily Wakeman

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store