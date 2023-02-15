GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Julie Valentine Center held its 2023 luncheon Tuesday.

The center chose Jessie Krebs, a former specialist of the U.S. Air Force, as the keynote speaker.

Organizers said Krebs represents hope, empowerment and strength for victims and survivors of child abuse and sexual assault.

Krebs now runs a school teaching survival skills.

“I hope through this today I can help them feel like they can reach out and get help…And when they do that, they become strong, wonderful, tough members of society that can help all of us heal…,” Krebs said.

South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and First Lady Peggy McMaster also attended the luncheon.