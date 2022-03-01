GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The annual “Shop for Greenville” is back. It’s a way for you to get a discount on goods and services while supporting nonprofits that empower women.

The Junior League of Greenville sells $40 cards allowing you to get discounts at more than 150 local and online retailers.

Shop for Greenville business manager Claire Stam said the businesses are wide-ranging, from home improvement (gutter cleaning and pest control) to health services (medical, dental, nutrition, fitness), restaurants, boutiques (clothing, shoes, jewelry, gifts) and entertainment (local theatres and music).

All proceeds support Junior League’s programs, which focus on helping women in our community overcome barriers, specifically as they relate to human trafficking and economic mobility.

Discounts and cards are around until March 13. To buy one, click here.