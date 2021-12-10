Jurassic Quest 2021 returns to Greenville with interactive features

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – You and your family again have the chance to see North America’s biggest dinosaur attraction. You may even get to interview a dino trainer.

Jurrasic Quest has made the trip back to the Greenville Convention Center and organizers said it’s bigger and better than previous shows with a focus on providing an interactive experience.

Count more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs from Dec. 10 until Dec. 12.

Character Captain Caleb the Dino Trainer said there are life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, the “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more. 

Cost for entry: Children and adults are $22 and seniors $19

KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig. General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual & premium activities are available on-site. Offpeak hours are weekdays (all day) and weekends after 3 p.m. Free entry for children under 2. 

PUBLIC HOURS: 

  • Friday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.         

Click for COVID-19 safety measures.

Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store