Jurassic Quest 2021 returns to Greenville with interactive features

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – You and your family again have the chance to see North America’s biggest dinosaur attraction. You may even get to interview a dino trainer.

Jurrasic Quest has made the trip back to the Greenville Convention Center and organizers said it’s bigger and better than previous shows with a focus on providing an interactive experience.

Count more than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs from Dec. 10 until Dec. 12.

Character Captain Caleb the Dino Trainer said there are life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, the “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more.

Cost for entry: Children and adults are $22 and seniors $19

KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig. General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual & premium activities are available on-site. Offpeak hours are weekdays (all day) and weekends after 3 p.m. Free entry for children under 2.

PUBLIC HOURS:

Friday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click for COVID-19 safety measures.

Click here for tickets.