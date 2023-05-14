SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Jury duty will be canceled on Monday, May 15th in Spartanburg County.

Jury duty was canceled by the Spartanburg Cunty Clerk of Court due to all cases on the docket being settled. There is no need to appear at the Spartanburg County Judicial Center for your Circuit Court jury service.

According to the Clerk of Court, the phone number listed on your summons is not working at this time. The cancellation will only affect those who were summoned to serve jury duty for Circuit Court. No other jury service has been affected.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email Amy Cox at acox@spartanburgcounty.org.