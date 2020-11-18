Just Say Something looks for community support to help stop drug abuse in children

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Just Say Something, a drug prevention organization, is holding a Holiday Bazaar Virtual Auction.

The organization encourages families and community members to have open and honest conversations about drugs and alcohol.

All proceeds from the auction will go to Just Say Something’s efforts in helping the community’s youth stay healthy, safe and drug-free, according to the organization’s website.

To participate in the Holiday Bazaar, click here.

You can support Just Say Something on Amazon Smiles as well as using the app RoundUp. They also accept donations directly by clicking here.

Learn more about Just Say Something.