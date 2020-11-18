Just Say Something looks for community support to help stop drug abuse in children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Just Say Something, a drug prevention organization, is holding a Holiday Bazaar Virtual Auction.

The organization encourages families and community members to have open and honest conversations about drugs and alcohol.

All proceeds from the auction will go to Just Say Something’s efforts in helping the community’s youth stay healthy, safe and drug-free, according to the organization’s website.

To participate in the Holiday Bazaar, click here.

You can support Just Say Something on Amazon Smiles as well as using the app RoundUp. They also accept donations directly by clicking here.

Learn more about Just Say Something.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories