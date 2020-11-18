Woman sentenced in Powdersville booster club embezzlement case

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After a long investigation, a woman has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from the Powdersville High School athletic program.

Karen Rice McCrary was a volunteer of the athletic program at Powdersville High School.

Former President of the booster club Michael Dent said, “When I approached her about taking on the role of the concession coordinator, it was because I trusted her and believed in her and thought she would do a really good job.”

Her role as concession coordinator entrusted her to buy inventory with the booster club’s debit card and count concession money made at the end of athletic games.

It was February of 2018 when Dent had to tell members after countless suspicious charges they found McCrary had been using the debit card to pay some of her bills and buy personal items.

Dent says the school is already on a shoe string budget and something like this hurts everyone, but especially student athletes.

“I think one of the biggest things that hit home was our volleyball team, which is three year, they just won their third straight championship,” Dent said. “When they won their first championship they knocked off the reigning champs for years and they came back and they’d worked really hard and wanted help getting their championship rings, and we couldn’t do it.”

McCrary spent over $3,000 of the club’s money that they know of.

After two years of investigating the case, Tuesday she was sentenced to five years of federal probation.

McCrary has since paid back what she stole from the booster club, but they are now tightening the protocols for current leadership by requiring background checks.

We reached out to McCrary for a comment. She told us that her attorney has advised her not to speak to the media at this time.