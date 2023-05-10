ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a juvenile was arrested in downtown Asheville on Wednesday morning.

Officers said that the juvenile was arrested while they were conducting traffic enforcement efforts in the area of Patton Avenue. During the arrest, officers located three firearms on the juvenile, two of which were stolen.

With the assistance of the Department of Juvenile Justice, the juvenile was charged with the following:

possession of stolen firearm

possession of firearm by minor

carrying concealed weapon

resist, delay, or obstruct



Officers seized the following:

Taurus GX4 9mm pistol (Reported stolen)

Taurus G2C 9mm pistol (Reported stolen)

Bryco Arms Jennings Nine 9mm pistol

9mm ammunition

APD Detectives encourage anyone who has information about illegal gun activity to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.