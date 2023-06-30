ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile in possession of a gun was arrested by the Asheville Police Department on Thursday, in connection to a shooting on Tuesday.

According to officers, the shooting happened at the 200 block of Kenilworth Road and the juvenile was apprehended near Spruce Hill Court.

When officers initially arrived on the scene on June 27, the shooter had left but 28 shell casings from different caliber guns were found.

No one was injured in the shooting. However, property damage was reported.

Officers charged the juvenile with possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed gun.

This investigation is ongoing. Officers asked that anyone with information contact the Asheville Police Department by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or calling (828) 252-1110.