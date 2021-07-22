Juvenile injured in hit-and-run in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers are looking for a vehicle which struck and injured a juvenile Thursday evening in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a juvenile was crossing Old Easley Bridge Road near Best Drive when they were struck by an unknown vehicle headed northbound around 7:20pm.

Highway Patrol said the juvenile was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or *HP (*47).