ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile was hospitalized after a shooting last week near an Asheville apartment complex.

The shooting happened in the area of an apartment complex at the 300 block of District Drive just after 10 p.m. on November 9, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers arrived to find an abandoned vehicle nearby which had been struck by gunfire. Around that same time, police said a juvenile arrived at Mission Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.