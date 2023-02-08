BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested and charged a juvenile suspect for a shooting.

According to deputies, the juvenile suspect had an altercation with members of the home before the shooting happened.

Deputies said the shooting took place on Black Locust Drive last week and more than 50 rounds were fired based on evidence collected at the scene by detectives and crime scene investigators.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile suspect in the shooting of Alejandro Cedillo Morales.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that one of the firearms used in the shooting was an AR-15 rifle.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Fletcher Police Department and charges were brought by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. The Asheville Police Department also provided assistance.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.