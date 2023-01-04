GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Upstate K-9 programs received donations from LEAD Upstate and United Community Bank.

The two organizations donated $2,000 to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and $1,000 to both the Greer Police Department and Travelers Rest Police Department.

Leaders said the funds are to help the K-9 departments to purchase, train, equip and feed future and current K-9 officers.

“The dog world is expensive, while they are remarkable tools and they simply can not be replaced,” said Matt Lovelace, Lieutenant for Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Services Unit. “They come with hidden costs and that comes in equipment, comes in training and other things such as dog food and bills.”

Officials said the donation will help to improve the safety of residents.