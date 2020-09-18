Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful awards nine entities with beautification grant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful this week announced winners for the second round of its Community Impact grants. The money — $10,985 in total — will be divvied up among nine organizations.

According to a press release from OneSpartanburg, the following organizations are the recipients of the funds:

The Charles A. Walker Community Park will receive $2,000 to aid in clearing greenery and installing a paved asphalt walking trail around the park.

The Habitat Sycamore Neighborhood Association will receive $436 to install a bench for children to sit on while waiting for the school bus, and to plant native species at the neighborhood's community park.

The League of Women Voters will receive $316 to purchase and plant wildflowers and perennials at the recently-painted mural commemorating Angelina and Sarah Grimke.

The Palmetto Council of the Boy Scouts of America will receive $1,252 will be used to clean up litter and debris around the Glendale Outdoor Leadership School and Welcome to Glendale signs. Scouts will also plant native plant and shrub species in garden boxes around the signs.

The Park Hills Neighborhood Association will receive $1,274 will be used to remove invasive plants and clean up illegal dumping at Montgomery Park, an 8-acre green space owned by the City of Spartanburg.

The South Converse Neighborhood Association will receive $2,000 will go toward removing invasive plants that have taken over lots and walkways in the neighborhood. The Association will also partner with several Spartanburg County school districts to organize a youth apprentice program that compensates teenagers to clear away overgrown greenery.

The Spartanburg Area Conservancy (SPACE) will receive $500 will go toward a bench located along the newly-renovated Cottonwood Trail boardwalk.

The Spartanburg Community College Foundation will receive $2,000 to enhance the college's entrance at the intersection of New Cut Road and Community College Drive with native plant species and new lighting around its signage.

The Williamsburg East Neighborhood Association will receive $1,207 to plant native plants, apply top soil and mulch around the neighborhood's entrance sign.

“It brings a sense of pride to our community,” Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Executive Director Christy Snow said. “We love where we live and we are all looking to do beautiful things in Spartanburg.”

Organizations, neighborhood associations, nonprofits, places of worship and other entities are eligible to apply for the grant.

To apply, you can visit Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful’s website here.

Snow says you can also apply on the organizations, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Alternatively, your organization can apply for the third round of grants by emailing Christy Snow at csnow@spartanburgcounty.org.