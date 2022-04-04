GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Kendra Scott announced they are opening a pop-up store in Greenville in April.

According to officials, the store will be at the Shops at Greenridge located on Woodruff Road, Suite 1605. The store will have current collections and the Kendra Scott Color Bar™ which gives shoppers an interactive experience to create customized jewelry in minutes and leave with it in hand.

On opening weekend, they will host local non-profits with a percentage of sales going back to their causes. These organizations are The Family Effect, Safe Harbor and Meals on Wheels of Greenville, the company said.

Also on opening day, shoppers will receive a free piece of jewelry as a gift with purchase, a cookie truck, flower bouquets and a free coffee cart throughout the weekend. To RVSP to the grand opening, click here.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, store hours are noon to 6 p.m.