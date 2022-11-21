GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Kenny Chesney will make a stop in Greenville to perform on that I Go Back Tour in April.

The concert will be on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Chesney will be on tour with Kelsea Ballerini.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney raves. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. Click here to buy tickets.