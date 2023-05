GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Emmy and Grammy-nominated Kevin Hart will be bringing his “The Reality Check” tour to the Upstate this summer.

The event date is scheduled for June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Peace Center.

The Reality Check Tour, was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and earned Hart the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

Ticket sales will be available for sale starting May 18 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, visit the website.