KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum receives significant grant for FACTORY expansion

Local News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy KidSenses Children’s INTERACTIVE Museum)

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) — KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum received a significant grant from the Glenn and Lucille Daniel Foundation to support the Phase 2 construction of The FACTORY – A Place to Meet and Make.

The grant totals $550,000. The FACTORY, KidSenses, Children’s Interactive Museum, and Discovery Garden will comprise a 27,000 square foot museum complex once completed.

“This is the largest single gift the museum has received for the FACTORY, and we are honored and grateful to have this support,” says Willard Whitson, Executive Director.

The FACTORY is the Museum’s new STEM learning center which will provide a variety of activities.

KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum is located at 172 N. Main Street in Rutherfordton. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the museum is currently closed.

For more information about our FACTORY expansion and future reopening plans, visit www.kidsenses.org or www.factorymuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Star of the Week
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store