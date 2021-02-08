KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum receives significant grant for FACTORY expansion

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) — KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum received a significant grant from the Glenn and Lucille Daniel Foundation to support the Phase 2 construction of The FACTORY – A Place to Meet and Make.

The grant totals $550,000. The FACTORY, KidSenses, Children’s Interactive Museum, and Discovery Garden will comprise a 27,000 square foot museum complex once completed.

“This is the largest single gift the museum has received for the FACTORY, and we are honored and grateful to have this support,” says Willard Whitson, Executive Director.

The FACTORY is the Museum’s new STEM learning center which will provide a variety of activities.

KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum is located at 172 N. Main Street in Rutherfordton. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the museum is currently closed.

For more information about our FACTORY expansion and future reopening plans, visit www.kidsenses.org or www.factorymuseum.org.