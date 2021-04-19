KidSenses reopen after closing for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

RUTHERFORDTON, S.C. (WSPA) – KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum reopened on April 16 after being closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did a comprehensive assessment of what would be required for us to safely reopen”, said Willard Whitson, the museum’s Executive Director.

KidSenses has new days and hours of operation, according to the press release.

“We are so happy to again be welcoming children and their families to come play and learn at their favorite children’s museum!”, said Mr. Whitson.

If you are interested in visiting KidSenses, preregistration is required.