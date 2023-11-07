GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Knox White is claiming victory in the Greenville mayor’s race.

Greenville County has yet to release official results.

White gave a victory speech Tuesday night, saying there was record voter turnout in the election.

Democratic candidate Michelle Shain challenged White. Shain’s campaign told 7NEWS she has conceded.

White was first elected in 1995. He told a crowd of supporters Tuesday that he knocked on more than 1,000 doors this election season to gather support. He said he plans to continue to work to improve neighborhoods, traffic safety and affordable housing over the next four years.

“I’m very gratified for this overwhelming show of support for the direction of the city, and I’m very grateful to the residents of the city of Greenville,” White said. “It’s a great honor.”

White also told 7NEWS he believes his legacy in Greenville will be Unity Park.