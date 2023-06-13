GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White be on the ballot this November. On Tuesday, White defeated Joe Farmer in the Republican primary to determine who would appear on ballots in the November General Election.

Knox watched the results come in Tuesday night while surrounded by supporters, many of whom chanted for “four more years” of his leadership once he’d secured the win.

“It’s an honor to be the mayor of Greenville, where people love their city,” he said.

Knox’s time on the campaign trail isn’t over yet. In November he will be challenged by former Greenville City Councilmember Michelle Shain.



