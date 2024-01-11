SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County manufacturing plant will close its doors for good this spring.

According to a letter sent to the state Department of Employment and Workforce, Kohler Co. will permanently close its plant on South Pine Street between April 6 and April 19, 2024.

The closure will impact 71 employees.

The company, which specializes in making plumbing fixtures has been downsizing in recent years, including a 133-person layoff in 2022 and another layoff in 2023.

The company did not give a reason for a permanent closure in it’s WARN notice to the state, but previous layoffs were said to be due to shift consolidations and downturns in business and sales.

According to a 2022 story in the Sheboygan Press newspaper, Kohler Co. surpassed $8 billion in revenue in 2021.