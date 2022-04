GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Kona Ice in Gaffney is set to host its seventh annual National “Chill Out” Day this tax season.

The island-themed truck will be parked at the Gaffney WalMart at 165 Walton Drive on Monday, April 18.

Kona Ice will be handing out free cups of tropical shaved ice from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. “The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season,” the company wrote in a release.

The event is free and open to the public.