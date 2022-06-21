GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Do you want to know the scoop? Krispy Kreme is introducing an Original Glaze soft serve at its Greenville location beginning Tuesday.

Original Glaze soft serve is made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s proprietary and secret Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor, as well as real whole milk.

The Krispy Kreme shop offering Original Glaze Soft Serve is located at 1215 B Woodruff Road in Greenville.

The Original Glaze soft serve offerings include: