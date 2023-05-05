Pregnant woman with hands on stomach talking to obstetrician

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Labor and delivery services have been “paused” at one Upstate hospital due to shortages of OBGYN physicians.

According to Prisma Health, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital will temporarily shift labor and deliveries to Prisma Health’s Patewood Memorial Hospital in Greenville beginning Monday.

Officials said this is due to short-term shortages of OB/GYMN physicians at the Laurens County Hospital.

During this temporary pause in services, Prisma Health will transition patient deliveries from Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital to Patewood Hospital.

However, Carolina Women’s Center will remain open to provide routine gynecologic care.

Officials said patients will continue prenatal appointments at that office as well as have their routine GYN visits.