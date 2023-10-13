SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of using counterfeit money Thursday afternoon at a small business in Spartanburg County and now the owner is hoping the public can help identify her.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Hearts of Clay in reference to counterfeit money.

The owner told deputies that a woman came in and asked for change for a $100 bill. The owner told them that they couldn’t provide change so the woman picked up a small box to purchase.

The sheriff’s office said the woman used the counterfeit bill to make the purchase, received $80 in change, and exited the business.

Hearts of Clay posted on Facebook about the incident.

In the post, the owner said, “This is a huge loss for us.”

At the bottom of the post, the owner provided a picture of the woman who allegedly paid with counterfeit money. She is a white woman with red hair, wearing a black shirt.

The owner said she was “only interested in getting change for her bill.” She was adamant that the bill was real even though we did not bring that up.”

Since the incident, the business will no longer accept $50 or $100 bills.

The owner said, “And say a prayer for me, I am angry and heartbroken over the lack of human decency.”

Anyone with information about who this woman is is asked to call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.