Lake Conestee Nature Preserve allows dogs back on trails after 10 month ban

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Wednesday, Lake Conestee Nature Preserve officials released a statement lifting their 10 month long ban on dogs.

Last June, preserve officials made the decision to ban dogs from some of their walking trails and observation areas after visitors raised concerns about amount of unleashed dog attacks, dog waste on the trails and the general well-being of the wildlife in the preserve.

“If Congaree National Park, Paris Mountain State Park, Jocassee Gorges Management Area and hundreds of other public hiking areas in South Carolina can manage to protect wildlife without banning dogs our preserve can too,” officials said in a statement.

Preserve officials said its proven to be a hard task to patrol the entire Preserve to enforce the restrictions causing widespread non-compliance with the policy.

Some loyal preserve-goers have stopped using the trail completely due to the dog policy.

This change has been praised by dog owners who believe it’s up to owners to teach their dogs obedience.

“I think it’s great that they’re allowed back on the trails. I don’t think just because one person makes a mistake they should make everybody pay for it. Most dogs are leashed and well behaved,” Amy Collins, dog owner, said.

