Lake Hartwell boat dock will close for nearly a year for repairs

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new boat ramp project is set to begin on Lake Hartwell, with the hope to see a big boost in tourism.

The years of wear and tear are evident on the boat ramp, but officials are coming together to expand its usable foot print inviting those from near and far.

Derrill Bolding comes to Seneca Creek landing for the peace and quiet, however this is exactly where the new development will go.

“I don’t want to put a damper on progress, but I’m old, I’m 68 so I kind of like keeping things simple, keeping things the way they were.” Frequents Lake Hartwell, Derrill Bolding said.

With nine fishing tournaments already scheduled for South Cove this year and projected to bring in more than $2 million dollars to the local economy,

A lot of planning and man hours went into putting this more than $3 million dollar project at Seneca Creek together.

“We have been working on this project since 2010 and this has finally come to fruition, to where we can take off on this.” Oconee PRT, Project Manager, Stephen Schutt said.

Building a new access ramp and surrounding development on 5-point-6 acres would expand the sport and with Clemson University and other fishing tournament sites nearby, developers see this as a positive move.

“As we’re seeing Clemson expand into Oconee County this is going to be a huge impact, because all of these students will be able to use this area and the visitors to this area, but also our local residents will be able to finally use this boat ramp.” Schutt said.

The new development will take 11 months and will have 3 boat ramps, 2 courtesy docks, a fishing pier, a kayak launch, picnic areas and trails. With enough space to park 42 boats, trailers and cars during annual tournaments.

At least one local is hoping the area will maintain some of its natural charm.

“I would keep it as natural as possible if the developers have that ability and they can strategically lay out the property’s where they get the most bag for their buck and you still get to enjoy for us old folks.” Bolding said.

Markers are already in the ground, this boat ramp already closing.

Officials said the project should be done by the end of this year.