LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – People who live on Lake Keowee said it’s getting more popular as the weather warms up, but residents said they’re concerned about boater safety, especially at night.

Shane Mullen said he has lived on Lake Keowee for a long time.

He said some shallow and rocky areas on the lake are causing major troubles.

“Unfortunately, what’s happening is people are running aground on these hazards,” Mullen said.

Mullen said it not only hurts boats, but sometimes even passengers.

Ty Mooney, a tour guide on Lake Keowee, sees the same problems.

“At night they’re kind of tough to navigate especially if you don’t have some sort of graph to look at on the screen to tell you it’s there,” Mooney.

Mullen took matters into his own hands by putting lights on top of signs posted by the department of natural resources.

“This is what that hazard looks like at night with no light on it, this is what it looks like a night with a light on it,” Mullen said.

However, within 30 days, he said SCDNR had taken them down.

SCDNR told 7NEWS they sent Mullen a letter, telling him it conflicted with the marking system of the department.

DNR said the area of concern is marked with three standard, floating hazard buoys, that are installed and maintained by DNR.

They said it has reflective material for nighttime visibility.

Mooney said it’s not enough, “I’d like to see maybe some lights, some white flashers on or around those rocks kind of letting you know it’s there.”

Residents have proposed anchoring a boat where the rocks are to DNR, but are still waiting to hear back.

Mullen said the Lake Keowee community started a GoFundMe to raise money for SCDNR, in hopes they would implement some more safety precautions.