SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A large amount of land on the south side of Spartanburg County is expected to be developed into over 1,000 homes.

According to Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, the housing development will be off of Highway 290.

Over 550 plus acres of unincorporated land will be transformed into 1,161 units. Those will break down as the following:

The Point at Pearson – 767 patio homes

The Ridge at Pearson – 260 patio homes

Pearson Town Village – 134 townhomes

No date was given as to when this project will begin or end.