SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over nine acres of land is set to be redeveloped into 86 townhomes and a new restaurant in Spartanburg County.

According to City of Spartanburg Planning Commissioner Santiago Mariani, the redevelopment will happen on North Church Street near Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Each one of the 86 townhomes will also have a garage.

Blueprint of 86 townhomes (Source: Santiago Mariani)

The restaurant will replace a dilapidated building on North Church Street.

Mariana said, “100% rental community will offer potential ownership down the road.”

Currently, the land is in Spartanburg County, but the plan will also include annexation in the City of Spartanburg.