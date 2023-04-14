FILE- Stretch of Interstate 26 in Spartanburg Co., S.C. (From: SCDOT)

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Drivers in northern Spartanburg County will soon see lane closures along Interstate 26.

Work is set to begin Sunday around 6 p.m. to repave a five-mile stretch of I-26 from the state line to mile marker 5.

Reeves Construction said work will begin on the westbound side where one lane will be closed.

Once work is complete on the westbound lanes, construction will move to the eastbound lanes.

The construction is expected to last around two months.

The project is part of an initiative announced by the South Carolina Department of Transportation to resurface 90 miles of interstate highways in the state.

A separate project is planned to repave a stretch of Interstate 385 from Mauldin through Fountain Inn.