SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A section of Warren Abernathy Highway (US29) between I-85 and Fairforest Clevedale Road will transition into a new one lane pattern in the southbound direction beginning Thursday.

Traffic will remain in this pattern until work in the median is completed, area manager said.

Signage will be in place during this period of lane restriction.

This is part of an SCDOT Project to rebuild the south bound US 29 Bridge over the North Tyger River.