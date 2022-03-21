COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A heads up for drivers making their way along I-85 starting Monday as crews work to install concrete pavement placement headed northbound.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, northbound traffic will shift into the southbound lanes of I-85 from mile markers 80 to 86.

Most impacts to drivers will happen getting on and off the interstate.

According to the release:

Exit 80 northbound entrance ramp will close and traffic will be detoured down Sha Lane to US 221 and return to I-85 northbound at Exit 78.



This closure will be in place at least until December 2023.

The Exit 83 northbound entrance ramp will close to drivers and traffic will detoured down Cannons Campground Road to S Green River Road. Drivers will then return to I-85 northbound at Exit 87.



This closure is expected to last until April 30, 2022.

Finally, the Exit 83 northbound exit ramp will close to drivers and traffic will detour down I-85 northbound to Exit 87. You’ll then turn left onto Macedonia Rd/ S Green River Rd and turn left again onto I-85 southbound back to Exit 83.



That closure is also expected to last until April 30, 2022.





To learn more about this important interstate project, click here.

SCDOT will also be updating drivers on Important notices through their Facebook page and on their Twitter feed.