All lanes blocked after crash in Cherokee County. (Source: Cherokee County Emergency Management)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 southbound in Cherokee County due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:21 a.m. on I-85SB at mile marker 96 involving a commercial vehicle.



Overturned tractor trailer in Cherokee County. (Source: Cherokee County Emergency Management)

Troopers said detours are being established at the 102 and 100-mile marker southbound.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.