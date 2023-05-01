GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 100 gallons of fuel is on the roadway following three crashes early Monday morning on Interstate 85 Southbound in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 3 a.m. near Exits 46A, 46B and 46C near Augusta and Mauldin Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two crashes involved tractor-trailers carrying fuel.

Troopers said there were minor injuries.

Traffic flows through the far left lanes as the two right lanes are closed as SCDOT and DHEC assess the situation.