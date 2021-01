SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and USC Upstate Police officers were on scene at an apartment complex near USC Upstate.

7 News crews on scene said officers were at the College Pointe Apartments, located at 1200 College Pointe Lane.

College Pointe Apartments (Source: WSPA)

7 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for information. USC Upstate Police officials said they are assisting the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told 7 News crews a helicopter was also in the area.