BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton Police Department has made an arrest after officers executed a search warrant on a home on April 28th.

Officers said that they executed the search warrant at 5 Cox Street. Officers arrested Truman Davis, 63.

Truman was charged with the following:

trafficking methamphetamine 100 grams or more.

distribution of crack cocaine

possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Laurie Owens, 62, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.