BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton Police Department has made an arrest after officers executed a search warrant on a home on April 28th.
Officers said that they executed the search warrant at 5 Cox Street. Officers arrested Truman Davis, 63.
Truman was charged with the following:
- trafficking methamphetamine 100 grams or more.
- distribution of crack cocaine
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime
Laurie Owens, 62, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.