SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Spindale Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened on Sunday.

The Spindale Police Department along with the Rutherfordton Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol all responded to 117 Wallace Street in reference to a shooting.

The Spindale Police K-9 unit was deployed when a Rutherfordton Officer located a firearm and a track was conducted to a residence on Spindale Street.

According to officers, one black male was located at Rutherford Regional Hospital shortly thereafter with multiple gunshot wounds to the neck. His identity is being held at this time.

After further investigations believe an altercation broke out between several black males and two white males, whose identities are also being withheld pending investigation.

Officers said that the fight resulted in the exchange of gunfire from all parties involved.

According to officers, all suspects involved in the shooting were arrested on Sunday night and charges are currently pending.