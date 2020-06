Fire breaks out at Spartanburg Motor Lodge, June 3, 2020.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a large fire at a condemned Spartanburg County motel.

The fire broke out Wednesday night at the Spartanburg Motor Lodge on Charisma Drive.

Firefighters said nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The motel had previously caught fire on January 2020 and February 2020.

Residents were forced out of the Spartanburg Motor Lodge when it was condemned in June 2019.