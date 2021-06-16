Large fire burning at vehicle recycling business near Blacksburg

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a large fire which broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Cherokee County vehicle recycling facility.

The fire happened at Carguts just off Highway 5 near US-29 just east of Blacksburg.

No injuries have been reported in the fire but one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

It is not known what caused the fire.

Crews are also checking air quality in the area.

Ten different fire agencies have responded to the scene with water tankers also being brought in to help.