Large fire burning at vehicle recycling business near Blacksburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a large fire which broke out Wednesday afternoon at a Cherokee County vehicle recycling facility.

The fire happened at Carguts just off Highway 5 near US-29 just east of Blacksburg.

No injuries have been reported in the fire but one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

It is not known what caused the fire.

Crews are also checking air quality in the area.

Ten different fire agencies have responded to the scene with water tankers also being brought in to help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store