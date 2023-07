(From: Town of Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) – A large gas leak closed multiple roads and forced some evacuations Monday in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, the natural gas leak happened on Ward Street around 11:30 a.m.

West Mills Street has also been closed due to the leak and businesses in the area have been evacuated.

Firefighters said they are spraying water to suppress gas vapors in the air.

There’s no word yet on what caused the leak.