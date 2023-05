SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A large presence Wednesday afternoon has a neighborhood blocked in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Belmarc Drive near Hatcher Gardens.

Neighbors were evacuated during the investigation.

Police presence in Spartanburg neighborhood

Police presence in Spartanburg neighborhood

Police presence in Spartanburg neighborhood

Police presence in Spartanburg neighborhood

Details are limited at this time.

7NEWS crew is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.