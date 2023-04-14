ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police arrested a man they said was a drug dealer in possession with a large quantity of drugs along with more than two dozen guns.

Investigators said they identified 54-year-old David Edward Peskin as being involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

Police said they took Peskin into custody around noon Thursday in the area of Haywood Road. They said Peskin had a gun when he was arrested.

During a search of Peskin’s home, police said they found 17.5 pounds of marijuana, 7,502 Xanax pills, 12.6 ounces of cocaine, 156 Klonopin pills, 53 Adderall pills, 97.5 MDMA pills, 26.7g of MDMA crystals, and 4.7 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms.

Detectives also found 25 guns, including five which had been reported stolen and a “ghost gun,” at the home and in a separate storage facility in Buncombe County.

Peskin was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on numerous drug and weapons charges. He is being held on $110,000 bond.