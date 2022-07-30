POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department.

The fire department and EMS were on the scene on Jeese Drive Saturday.

Powdersville Fire said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they helped the women out of the home, according to the fire department. Both women with not injured.

Technical rescue was not used in this incident, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department said.